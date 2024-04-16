Tim Scott: Biased Lawfare Pushes Black Voters to Trump

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) argues that the very trials meant by Democrats to bankrupt and destroy Donald Trump are more likely to inspire black Americans to switch allegiance to Trump and the GOP.

Advertisement

As Trump sat in a New York courtroom yet again, thanks to criminal charges from Soros-tied, anti-Trump leftist DA Alvin Bragg, Sen. Scott critiqued the Democrat lawfare but also foresaw a hopeful result from it. “There’s no doubt that when you see a nearly 75 percent increase in black men wanting to support President Trump, that’s not an insignificant increase,” Scott said in comments to Breitbart News. “That is a gargantuan step in the right direction. Why? Because the Democrat stronghold on power is being broken by people who say, ‘This isn’t fair, and I want an America that is fair, and if they will do it to him, they will do it to me.’” Black Americans want an unbiased justice system, and they are seeing the opposite from Democrats, according to Scott, who accused the Democrats of “election engineering.”

The Republican senator told Breitbart, “So that’s what you’re seeing in the black community from black men, specifically, and, frankly, black women have moved from 2.5 or three percent to 11 percent. We’re talking about a 300 percent improvement. This is all the case not simply because of the desire for a strong, powerful, fair justice system, but when you ask the age-old question of, ‘Am I better off under four years of Trump or better off under four years of Biden?’ the answer is unequivocal economically better off under Trump.”

Related: This Is the Biggest Head-Shaking Issue in the 'Bogus' NYC Case Against Trump

There were many positives under Trump that voters know they don’t have under Dementia Joe Biden. “Our country was better off in terms of safety under Trump. Fentanyl that’s ravaging communities — better off under Trump. There’s no statistic that matters to people—black people, white people, Asians, Hispanics, women, or men—there’s no statistic where you’re not better off under Trump than under Biden,” Scott added.

Advertisement

The New York trial began on Monday with jury selection — and reportedly with biased exclusion of some potential jurors — while Trump was threatened with arrest if he took time off the trial to go to his son’s high school graduation. Scott labeled Judge Juan Merchan’s refusal to rule on a motion to allow Trump to attend the graduation “simply wrong, ridiculous, and un-American … They’re trying to punish him not through the legal system but by using the legal system as a sledgehammer against him and his family.”

Scott emphatically declared that he believes Bragg does not want a fair trial, an unbiased jury, or “justice to be served” without prejudice. Democrats are “literally trying to engineer the [election] results they want by keeping President Trump off the campaign trail. Frankly, it’s an assault on American justice,” Scott exclaimed.

“The simple way of understanding what’s happening is if he was not running for president, he would not be on trial,” Scott said. “That’s why I started with election engineering. The facts of the case are, frankly—the expiration of this being a legal challenge—in and of itself a point we should all reflect upon. Who wants a justice system that chooses the person you go after based on whether you like them or not or based on what office they’re running for or not? Just imagine if this was not about the red party Republicans versus the blue party; imagine that this was a racial issue. Put a black person in the position where the legal system is coming after them because of the color of their skin and because of what they represent for hope in America. That, to me, is the easiest way to understand how disastrous this would be if not for the partiality woven into the system in New York, specifically against President Trump.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, Scott told Breitbart, he thinks Trump will win the 2024 election. The “coalition of new voters coming to the party and the ability to maintain the voters we currently have” will be key in that win, the Republican senator added. “Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired, and, therefore, the result of this absolute injustice system run by Joe Biden and used against political opponents will actually backfire on the Democratic Party and the elite establishment.”