Thank a Veteran for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Catherine Salgado | 7:50 PM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/J Pat Carter

March 29 is annually designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to remember the many Americans who sacrificed and fought bravely despite a terroristic enemy and irresponsible leadership.

When the veterans of the Vietnam War came home, they faced indifference or outright hatred. Media smears and hippie lies painted U.S. military men as sadistic villains. “Disrespect for Vietnam vets is fact, not fiction,” wrote Vietnam veteran Bob Feist. “I am not aware of many Vietnam vets who were not subjected to some disrespect, either personal or from the culture that called us ‘baby killers.’” When my own great-uncle Bruce Webb was killed in Vietnam, his widow became the target of the same vicious harassment. After having faced the Communist Viet Cong, which even the leftist New York Times acknowledged was committed to using terrorism, veterans deserved far more recognition than they ever received.

Military.com explains, “Celebrated every March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day is set aside as a day for Americans to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War.” Then-President Donald Trump originally designated the day in 2017, and it has ever since been celebrated by ceremonies and events around the country.

There are many incredible stories of courage from the Vietnam War. Army Sgt. John Franklin Baker Jr., who took out multiple enemy snipers and bunkers despite intense enemy fire. CMD. Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, who killed up to 175 of the enemy and helped evacuate his comrades despite receiving 18 wounds. Fr. Vincent Capodanno, the Catholic Navy chaplain who died serving his Marines under fire. Navy Lt. Thomas G. Kelley, who got his men to safety despite his own serious head wounds.

Marine Private First Class (Pfc) James Anderson Jr. and Army Pfc Milton Olive III, who willingly took the full force of grenades to save their comrades. Air Force Capt. Gerald Orren Young, who braved a fiery helicopter crash and heavy enemy fire to rescue other U.S. troops. You can read their stories at the links above.

Physical injuries, psychological trauma, and societal hatred plagued many Vietnam veterans who had only tried to serve their country when they were asked or ordered to do so. Thanks to Donald Trump, there is now a day on which we can try to repair some of the harm that was done, and express gratitude to the veterans who are still alive. They certainly earned it.

Yes, U.S. leadership during the Vietnam war, especially civilian leadership, made condemnable decisions, most particularly in deciding to pull out after winning all the battles, leaving an unknown number of Vietnamese to be massacred by the Viet Cong. But there were many heroes among the American armed forces in the conflict, men who should be praised and honored. Thank a veteran and let him know that his sacrifices, and the sacrifices of his late comrades, have not been forgotten.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: CULTURE
Tags: AIR FORCE MARINES MILITARY NAVY PATRIOTISM AMERICA

