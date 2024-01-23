New School Board Restores Native Warrior Logo

Catherine Salgado | 1:18 PM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Newly elected school board members in Pennsylvania have defied woke cancel culture to restore a logo depicting a native Susquehannock warrior.

The Western Journal reported that the Southern York County School District board voted to restore the logo with a 7-2 vote. All seven of the yes voters were elected since the original 2021 decision canceling the logo, including five elected this past November. In a decision hailed by Natives and parents alike, the logo paying tribute to the Susquehannock people — who lived in that area of Pennsylvania for hundreds of years — has been restored.

As usual, self-righteous leftists wiped out the logo, falsely pretending empathy for Native culture. Native American activist and historian Andre Billeaudeaux compared the school board’s restoration of the logo to a seminal moment in American history. 

“This vote was the Lexington & Concord moment in the effort to defeat cancel culture,” Billeaudeaux said. He noted that the logo was actually a tribute to the Susquehannocks. “It took a lot of bravery for people in York County to stand up and fight back against the agenda, like David against Goliath, and the difference they made is incredible.”

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) is hoping that Southern York County’s decision will inspire others. “The SYCSD school board stands as a role model and blueprint for other communities fighting for their Native names and imagery,” the Association stated. Board member and mother Jennifer Henkel, meanwhile, declared, “This movement was about erasing Native American culture and I wasn’t about to stand for it.”

Unfortunately, the logo’s restoration wasn’t universally supported. Native American Indian Katy Isennock, who also has children in the school district, pulled the race card when complaining about the logo. 

“You have no idea what you are sharing and you have no idea what you are doing when it comes to our culture,” Isennock whined. “It is offensive and ignorant … You are not native and you do not know the culture.” 

She babbled on, “You are not educated enough to know what is going on in native country and native history to be represented by a warrior head.” All hail the immensely educated woke activist. Perhaps she was unaware that other natives wanted the logo restored? Or maybe she just didn’t care?

Henkel, however, rejected the accusations of racism. “Overwhelmingly the community wants it back,” she said of the logo. “The majority of the community has spoken. You might not like the results, but here we are.” 

Douglas Brent, a parent of students in the district, said, “I think it’s more demeaning to take that [logo] away from them. It would be better to reinstate it to show our sense of respect towards that heritage here.”

NAGA president Eunice Davidson, a Dakota Sioux, agreed with Henkel, Western Journal noted. “Why do you want to take away and hurt a culture that is such a minority in this country,” Davidson asked. “I’m happy you folks are doing this. That you are fighting back and taking back your community... that’s why you were elected.”

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

