Irish Lawyers Accuse Their Gov’t of Disregarding Laws to Promote Mass Migration

A group of Irish lawyers is calling out the Irish government for blatantly disregarding international law in order to welcome in ever greater hordes of West-hating migrants, saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJIreland) describe themselves on Twitter/X as a “group of pro bono Irish Lawyers committed to empowering people with knowledge to take action to uphold our natural rights and freedoms.” In a lengthy Dec. 18 post, LFJIreland decried the lawless behavior of both migrants and government officials as the migrant issue continues to convulse Ireland.

No Taoiseach. Your attempts to fool the population into accepting mass immigration are no longer working. The State must take ACTION NOW by exercising its right to OPT OUT of the Lisbon Treaty on EU immigration policies and STOP illegal immigration into our country. The State are… pic.twitter.com/kNodDrrWRi — Lawyers For Justice Ireland (@LFJIreland) December 18, 2023

According to the lawyers’ group, not only is the Irish government voluntarily taking in migrants it does not have to accept under European Union (EU) policy, but most of the supposed “asylum seekers” are violating international law, since Ireland isn’t the migrants’ first port of entry. The group was responding to woke Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and RTE asserting that “communication around migration and asylum must improve.” As if the real problem with allowing thousands of people who hate your culture into your country is that your citizens just don’t hear the right propaganda.

“No Taoiseach. Your attempts to fool the population into accepting mass immigration are no longer working,” LFJIreland began. “The State must take ACTION NOW by exercising its right to OPT OUT of the Lisbon Treaty on EU immigration policies and STOP illegal immigration into our country. The State are sacrificing the lives of the Irish people on the altar of its EU Masters.”

The group then explained exactly how the migrant surge into Ireland is lawless. “Under the Dublin III Regulation the country that is the FIRST port of entry is responsible for processing an asylum seeker's application,” the post said. “Ireland is the most geographically isolated county in the EU so we simply CANNOT be the first port of entry for the overwhelming majority of asylum seekers. How can anyone get from the continent of Africa to an island in the middle of the Atlantic without firstly entering other European countries?”

It’s an interesting question, especially in light of the lawyers’ next point. “A Member State has the right to request that the first port of entry country take back the asylum seeker. So WHY are the State NOT applying the law?” This right has been exercised before by other countries. “In 2022, under the Dublin Regulation, Germany (68 706) and France (44 881) reported the largest number of requests to other EU Member States to take back asylum seekers whereas Ireland, by contrast, transferred 3 asylum seekers in the entire year,” the group continued. In fact, many migrants reportedly have no documentation to allow legitimate asylum screening:

Department of Justice figures show that between January and November 2022, a total of 5,074 people applying for asylum in Ireland presented either “false or no documentation” on their arrival. RTE reported over 60% of asylum seekers at Dublin Airport last year had no identity documents This did not include those with false documents. Why has the State failed to enforce financial sanctions against the airlines under Article 4 of 2004/82/EC for failing to comply with Article 3? Ireland opted in to this Directive in accordance with the Protocol to the Treaty on EU YET the State is failing to legally enforce it to combat illegal immigration into Ireland.

Worst of all, Irish officials can’t even claim to be following a dictatorial EU requirement! They are choosing to ignore their citizens’ wishes because of their own globalist ideology. “Denmark and Ireland are the only countries in Europe that have a legal right to opt-out of immigration policies under the Lisbon Treaty,” LFJIreland stated. “Denmark exercised its right to opt out of EU immigration policies under the Lisbon Treaty to ‘protect social cohesion’ and so that it could look after its people.”

So Denmark has less of a migrant crisis than Ireland, according to the lawyers. “Denmark had the historically LOWEST number of registered asylum seeker applications in 2022 whereas Ireland had the historically HIGHEST number of asylum seeker applications. WHY Taoiseach did Ireland have 6 times as many asylum seeker applications than Denmark in this year?” the lawyers demanded. “Denmark is subject to the same international refugee law as Ireland. The difference is that Denmark cares about its people and this is why it exercised its right to OPT OUT of the Lisbon Treaty. The State on the other hand are dancing to the tune of its EU Masters.”

In conclusion, LFJIreland cited a poll that found three out of four Irishmen think their country has taken in too many migrants. “The State have therefore NO democratic mandate to pursue voluntary agreements with the EU,” the lawyers added. “The State DO NOT protect and safeguard the interests of the Irish people.”