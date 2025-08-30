The Transgender Movement is a Violent Cult

Robert Westman. Otherwise known as “Robin.” Does that name ring a bell? He was the hate-filled, anti-Christian transgendered coward who murdered three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville. For years, Nashville law enforcement and the court system conspired to keep the shooter’s 100-plus pages of writings under lock and key, until the FBI released them earlier this year.

Oh wait, my bad. That was Audrey Hale.

What I meant to say is Robert Westman was the transgender student who opened fire on classmates at STEM School Highlands Ranch outside Denver, killing one teenager and injuring eight. He was overpowered and subdued by fellow students, one of whom was the one who died from his gunshot wound.

Oops, scratch that, I was thinking of Maya “Alec” McKinney.

Getting back to Robert Westman. Now I remember. He was the “non-binary” shooter who killed five people and injured twenty at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Geez, even the LBG isn’t safe from the TQIA2S these days.

Ugh, I screwed it up again. That was actually “Mx.” Anderson Lee Aldrich.

One more time. Robert “Robin” Westman is the creep who just murdered two kids and wounded seventeen as they prayed at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis this past Wednesday. Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that “no evidence will ever be able to make sense” of the murders.

Well, that’s debatable. Westman’s “manifesto” is a textbook example of anti-Catholic and antisemitic hate speech. Slap his words on laminated paper, and you could have typical pamphlet from the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Scrawl his words across a rectangle of cardboard, and you have a sign that could fit into any of the pro-Hamas campus rallies. Spray paint his words on a building, and you have the remnants of an Antifa riot.

The investigative acumen of Chief O’Hara notwithstanding, the murders make perfect sense. Westman was pressure-cooked in a deep-blue city in a deep-blue state by a one-party system that brainwashed him into thinking he was a girl, that he was being “erased,” and that violence was not only acceptable, but the preferred method of resistance. His own mother helped enable this delusion.

True to form, the shameless ghouls of the left reacted to the premeditated murder of innocent people praying by mocking and criticizing… innocent people praying. And to the extent the media dwelled on the motive or identity of the killer at all, they made sure to inform their dear viewers what the killer’s preferred pronouns were.

Way to keep the eye on the ball, boys.

But back to Robert Westman and his inglorious cadre of transgendered killers. Far from being “erased,” the trans community has found itself in the news quite a bit lately. Beyond murdering children, the trans community has found its members the perpetrators of sexual assault in high school girls’ bathrooms, sexual harassment in sorority houses, sexual harassment in women’s salons, rape in women’s prisons, and cheating in women’s sports.

What are the rates of violent crime committed by trans people as compared to the rest of the population? Who knows. The FBI doesn’t track the data, and academia seems to have no interest in asking questions which might produce answers that don’t fit their preferred narrative.

At least not here in America. In Europe, limited studies have been conducted (here, here, and here) which show that trans people are, on average, more violent than their non-trans counterparts. Despite all the self-inflicted problems Europe is experiencing at the moment, full submission to the Trans Cult isn’t one of them.

I use the word “cult” because that’s exactly what the trans movement is. Other than not having a central leader (if anything, their “leader” is social media), it exhibits almost every classic characteristic of a cult.

The movement is elitist in nature, designating itself enlightened (i.e. woke) and bound by divine right to educate the ignorant plebeians for their own good.

The movement has a strict “Us vs. Them” mentality (i.e. the term “cis” was invented to designate an Other to be vilified and fought).

The movement manipulates the feelings and emotions of its members to better control them (i.e. "live your truth").

The movement encourages separation and isolation from friends and family.

The movement punishes all dissent and individual thought, and members are not allowed to question its ideological dogma.

The movement encourages paranoia towards the intentions of outsiders (i.e. they want to “erase” us).

The movement harasses and ostracizes members who have left the cult (i.e. de-transitioners).

It is cult behavior that drives people to believe that praying schoolchildren are dangerous enemies fit for extermination. Annunciation Church and Covenant School are the result of hate being intentionally encouraged by manipulative activists within the Trans Cult. In sewers such as Minneapolis, that cult has layers of additional, taxpayer-funded protection in the form of local government and public education.

Am I blaming all transgendered individuals for the actions of these monsters? No. Am I suggesting all transgendered individuals are inherently violent? No. Am I advocating for the “erasure” of transgendered individuals? No, although I do advocate they be provided with proper treatment for their gender dysphoria that doesn’t involve enabling their delusions.

But do I support the destruction of the Trans Cult? Absolutely (and yes, you can oppose the Trans Cult without opposing all transgender people, just as you can oppose the KKK without opposing all white people). The Trans Cult wreaks havoc on everyone it touches, both trans and non-trans alike. The depressed, confused teenagers it lures with its empty promises are exploited for propaganda purposes and then left mutilated and abandoned by their former online “allies.” The innocent civilians who happen to find themselves in the crosshairs of the trans cultist who decided that today was the day to take revenge on society wind up in early graves, unsuspecting victims of a system that prioritizes feelings above science, and enables rather than helps.

How do we destroy the Trans Cult? By not compromising with it, by not rationalizing with it, by not legitimizing it. By speaking truth to power. By refusing to support a lie to “keep the peace” at social gatherings. By openly resisting the deceptive words and rhetorical deflections they use to maintain that lie.

Jake Tapper wants me to refer to Robert Westman as a female. Never gonna happen.

