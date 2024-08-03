ActBlue Is Accused of Money Laundering By Several State Attorney Generals

Several states across the country have launched simultaneous investigations into the Democrat fundraising platform, ActBlue, for suspected money laundering.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, all announced on August 1, that their offices were currently looking into suspicious donations made to ActBlue.

This is not the first time allegations of criminal behavior have been made against the platform.

Last July, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) demanded that the Federal Election Commission (FEC) investigate some of the hundreds of thousands of suspicious small donations made through ActBlue since 2016.

Miyeres sent a demand letter to ActBlue over accusations of campaign money laundering that could threaten to interfere with the integrity of the 2024 November elections.

"My office has become aware of multiple serious allegations that ActBlue... [has] engaged in fraudulent, deceptive, and/or otherwise illegal activities in the Commonwealth of Virginia and/or have aided and abetted others in doing so," wrote Miyeres. "This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars of contributions through individual donors in the Commonwealth in volumes that are facially implausible and appear suspicious."

Several individual donors residing in the state suspiciously made thousands of dollars in multiple campaign contributions per day over the past several years, including senior citizens who listed their occupations as “not employed” or “retired,"

Others had addresses that were considered suspect.

"Taken together, these circumstances appear to indicate that contributions via ActBlue are being made from fictional donors or dummy accounts, or that information reported by or through ActBlue may be fraudulent," he added.

“The citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia deserve to know that nonprofit and political entities are financed in a legal manner and that entities operating in Virginia are legitimately and legally raising funds,” Miyares continued.

Due to the seriousness of these allegations, the Virginia AG's office demanded a "substantive response" from ActBlue executives by August 12 and that the organization provide details on the "processes and procedures for verifying the legitimacy and accuracy of donor and contribution information," as well as those used in "verifying information reported in regulatory bodies."

Meanwhile, the Missouri Attorney General tweeted, "My team is looking into the disturbing allegations surrounding ActBlue. More to come."

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office said it is now investigating ActBlue Wyoming, a PAC registered with the state.

"ActBlue faces accusations of stealing individuals’ identities to conceal illegal donations, including contributions from foreign actors," said Gray in a tweet.

He accused the organization of filing false statements in violation of the Wyoming Election Code and has threatened that appropriate steps would be made to prosecute authorities.

“The widespread allegations against ActBlue are deeply troubling, and we must ensure that political action committees are following the Wyoming Election Code,” said Grey, adding “Claiming that a person donated to a PAC if that person never donated to that PAC would be a felony under Wyoming law. I am very concerned and remain committed to a thorough review of contributions to ensure compliance with Wyoming law.”

The Gateway Pundit and James O'Keefe, have all reported on the massive network of illegal donation harvesting operations run by the Democrats.

In one of his investigations, O’Keefe was able to use public FEC data to track down some of the small donors who gave the suspect donations to Act Blue.

Many of those people told O'Keefe, that they could not explain the discrepancies between their actual donations and the amounts that they reportedly made on the FEC reports.

ActBlue has long been accused of using the profiles of regular individual donors, to fraudulently launder millions in donations nationwide, by splitting up massive contributions into a larger group of smaller donations to illegally fund Democrat political campaigns.

This method would also allow ActBlue to hide the true identities of the big donors, individuals, foreign entities, or organizations that made the original donations.