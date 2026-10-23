MAHA-Sponsored Infant Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial Is Axed After WHO Sabotage

A planned infant hepatitis B vaccine trial in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, with the CDC sponsoring and Danish researchers conducting the trial, was in the works since September 2025.

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The purpose was to determine what, if any, negative health effects might result from injecting hepatitis B shots into newborns in the first 24 hours of life, which is standard protocol throughout the world despite the fact that hepatitis B is nearly exclusively transmitted through intravenous drug use and unprotected sex.

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The basic design of the proposed study was to administer the hepatitis B shot to one group of infants (the intervention group) at birth and to wait to give the shot to the other group (the control group) until six weeks of age, and then monitor the children’s health, particularly for autoimmune and neurological disorders, over the course of the first five years of life.

At birth, the vaccine schedule would have been as follows:

Intervention group: BCG (tuberculosis vaccine) + oral polio vaccine (OPV) + hepatitis B vaccine

Control group: BCG + oral polio vaccine, without the hepatitis B birth dose

The Public Health™ authorities, both domestically in the United States and abroad, were predictably apoplectic that someone might want to investigate vaccine safety.

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The World Health Organization, for instance, the world’s preeminent technocratic Public Health™ body and leading global purveyor of vaccines, condemned the study back in February.

Via World Health Organization, Feb. 13, 2026 (emphasis added):

The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores that the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine is an effective, and essential public health intervention, with a proven record… WHO is aware of the proposed randomized controlled trial (RCT) on the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine in Guinea‑Bissau. Based on questions raised in publicly available information and consultation with relevant experts, WHO has significant concerns regarding the study’s scientific justification, ethical safeguards, and overall alignment with established principles for research involving human participants… Placebo or no‑treatment vaccine trials are only acceptable when no proven intervention exists or when such a design is indispensable to answer a critical question of efficacy or safety*. Neither condition appears to be met based on publicly available descriptions of the study… WHO stands ready to support Guinea‑Bissau as it considers its way forward and in accelerating the introduction of the birth dose and strengthening implementation through.

*This is a lie; the study design would absolutely provide an answer to a “critical question of efficacy or safety” — namely: How many babies does the hepatitis B shot at birth kill or maim?

Related: SHOCKER: Bill Gates Met With Trump, Pressured Him Not to Investigate Vaccine Safety

Now, presumably under immense pressure behind the scenes, the extremely unstable government of Guinea-Bissau, which seized power in a coup in 2025, has buckled.

The Public Health™ authorities there have denied approval to the researchers to carry out the study, while the top vaccine pimp stateside, Paul Offit, is encouraging the government to reallocate all of the funding for the study to injecting as many infants as possible with dubious pharmaceutical products straight out of the womb, as such is his raison d'être.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

The US-backed hepatitis B vaccine trial in African newborns that drew global backlash was halted, the lead researcher said on Wednesday. It was “now clear” that the study “will not move forward in Guinea-Bissau”, Frederik Schaltz-Buchholzer, a Danish researcher, wrote on LinkedIn, adding, “we were not given the necessary governmental approval.” The minister of health in Guinea-Bissau, Quinhin Nantote, previously denied that the project would move forward. “This is not even remotely true,” Nantote told the Guardian in Portuguese last week. The study was to be funded with $1.6m from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with another $1.6m from private partners like the Bill Ackman-backed Pershing Square Foundation and the Bluebell Foundation. “The solution is clear here: take the money and vaccinate as many kids as you can,” said Paul Offit, a vaccines expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who sharply criticized the proposed study as unethical.

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