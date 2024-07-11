Lefty Media Throws Itself a Pity Party Because Mean Old Biden Deceived Them

We are about to witness a disgusting display of blame-casting and denial at an almost psychotic level.

This afternoon — Thursday — “President” Joe Biden will face the wrath of the so-called mainstream media at his first “big boy” press conference since who knows when.

Up until the Great Debate Catastrophe of '24, the few questions Biden's taken from the press during his term in office have been seeded to hand-picked "journalists," and Biden's cheat sheets and teleprompters told him on whom to call. But today, Biden's handlers will throw him to the media wolves.

And the wolves are big mad.

But the reason for the media's wrath is a study in self-deception and abdication of personal responsibility. You see, they've only just now discovered that Robinette really is the decrepit old fossil we in the conservative media have been saying he is, and their feelings are hurt. He tricked them!

I will here state again for the record that I love the Axios news site. Their daily emails are concise, interesting, and impeccably edited (a rarity today), and they have access to an impressive array of sources. But for all that, they are blindered by their leftism. Thus, today they have provided us with a delectable morsel of schadenfreude. Tuck your napkin under your chin and let's dig in:

A true Washington psychodrama will unfold today a mile from the White House, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. A red-hot press corps — which feels ignored, used and deceived — will get its first true unfiltered crack at grilling President Biden, the most media-sheltered president of modern times. "The dogs are loose," a Biden adviser told us. […] Don't underestimate reporters' bitterness at this White House. A natural tension always exists. But this is different: Biden has operated in a protective bubble, often hermetically sealed from tough questioning. Many reporters believe the White House hid signs of Biden's aging, and played them or badgered them when they did push on the topic.

Real journalists push all the harder when they perceive a coverup or feel they're been discouraged from pursuing an angle. Just sayin'.

This is my favorite tidbit:

Many are being harassed on social media for being too soft on Biden. In our experience, most reporters are more insecure than people think, and highly sensitive to how friends and foes see them, especially on X.

Or maybe they're not insecure enough. Am I being too hard on them?

GOOD! I hope they feel as battered and used as one of Hunter's whores. … Oh, that's right — they covered that story up, too. Anything… — Athena Thorne (@Athena_Thorne) July 11, 2024

In my youth, before the internet and Fox News, when there was only one viewpoint in Big Media, I sensed that it wasn't always on the up-and-up. When Matt Drudge dropped his atomic bomb on the political reporting landscape on Jan. 17, 1998, it was a seminal moment for me and millions of others. And recall: the bombshell wasn't so much that then-President Slick Willy was tapping an intern in the Oval Office; it was that Newsweek had the story and spiked it to protect the Democrat in the White House.

That historical, pivotal moment should be the first thing every aspiring young reporter is taught in J-school. It was the moment the leftist bent of the news media was exposed and hoisted aloft for all to see. For journalists, it should have been the cautionary tale to end all cautionary tales. But instead, the dinosaur media has run further to the left, deceiving itself all the while that it alone is the arbiter of truth.

