Veterans Deserve Advocacy, Not Election-Year Spin

With the 2026 midterm elections fast approaching, every organization in Washington faces a choice: focus on its mission or allow the political calendar to shape its priorities. The objective of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is to be a non-partisan advocate for veterans. Unfortunately, it has sent every signal that it is more interested in playing political theater and cozying up with the Democratic Party than continuing its mission of supporting our veterans.

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A few years ago, the VFW testified in support of H.R. 345, the Reproductive Health Information for Veterans Act, which would have required the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide abortion counseling to veterans with unwanted pregnancies. Earlier this year, the organization celebrated Pride Month.

Those indicate support for Democratic Party priorities. But the greatest indication of the VFW’s misplaced mission has been its opposition to the Take Care of American Veterans Act (TCAVA), which Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) introduced in June. A comprehensive legislative package that combines more than 60 veteran-related reform bills, the TCAVA would expand the healthcare, benefits, and services that veterans, service members, and their families receive from the federal government.

The TCAVA has major veteran support and has been backed by more than 20 veteran groups, including the American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and the Wounded

Warrior Project. One recent survey found that 71% of veterans support it.

The VFW wants to kill the TCAVA because it opposes a single provision in the bill. And Democratic leaders in Congress and several federal employee unions have taken the VFW’s side on the matter, characterizing the bill as “a distraction” filled with partisan policies. Thanks to this partnership, the bill is stalled in the House.

I’m a Republican political strategist who’s worked with veteran clients for years. I know what issues veterans care about: strong national security, reliable care for those who served, and a government that will keep its promises. These priorities run lockstep with conservative values, so Republicans make the strongest argument for veteran support in election cycles when they stay true to their policy priorities as opposed to making performative political gestures.

There are very real partisan differences when it comes to how our two major political parties approach the issue of defense policy. When Sen. Bernie Sanders called for a 10% reduction in Pentagon spending, almost half (49%) of the Senate Democratic Caucus supported his proposal, as did 40% of the House Democratic Caucus on the companion amendment. Those sentiments were echoed the following year when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed a similar cut to the Pentagon’s budget. Of course, Senate Democrats have also blocked the current proposed defense authorization bill, citing the Iran war as well as the Republicans’ push to raise military spending. Studies show that Democrats are far more likely to express a negative view of our troops. These facts raise an important but uncomfortable question: Why is the VFW so interested in winning the good graces of a political party that clearly doesn’t support our veterans?

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The 2026 midterms could reshape the political landscape in Washington and usher in a new slate of policy priorities. As November draws closer, the VFW’s misplaced actions will stand out because it is not supposed to be a de facto arm of either party; it is supposed to stand with veterans. Instead, it’s toeing a party line that’s dangerous to its mission — and even more so for the veterans it’s supposed to represent.

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