Larry

Emmer Says Ilhan Omar Is 'No Longer a Citizen' as She Seeks a Bigger Foreign Affairs Role

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, Ilhan Omar says she's gotten most of her seized devices back and wants her old seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the one Republicans stripped her of in 2023, even as Tom Homan calls the federal case against her "strong" and incoming Minority Whip Tom Emmer says DOJ is finalizing it. Larry asks why Democrats would hand her a national security committee now. Plus, Ro Khanna sold Nvidia stock before the Jensen Huang spy scandal broke, despite crusading against congressional stock trading. Then, a twice-deported illegal immigrant storms a United cockpit as a new caravan heads north, Democrats fumble a veterans bill on the House floor, and much, much more!