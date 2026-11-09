Larry

Pressure Is Mounting Against John Thune

On this full episode of LARRY, we dive into the Republican revolt building around John Thune after the GOP’s stunning Senate loss, Thune praising his own record while moving ahead with a leadership election, Donald Trump blasting the Senate for getting nothing passed, Ron Johnson calling the rushed vote “political malpractice,” the growing list of Republican senators demanding a delay before tomorrow’s secret ballot, Jim Banks insisting the conference confront where it fell short, the unfinished fight to pass the SAVE America Act, Tim Burchett warning Republicans lose when they compromise their values, the report that Thune is working to keep Burchett out of the Senate, and MUCH, much more!