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Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked If He Has the Votes to Keep His Job. His Answer Says It All.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was pressed Monday on whether progressive skepticism about his leadership is real ahead of next Wednesday’s caucus vote, and he notably declined to say he has the votes locked up. “We have a vote next Wednesday. I’m going to work hard to talk to every single member,” Jeffries said. When a reporter pointed out that sounded like he doesn’t have it nailed down, Jeffries shot back, “You think I don’t have the vote nailed down?” before conceding, “I guess we’ll find out next Wednesday.” Asked whether Democrats should keep Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader despite “consternation” in the caucus, Jeffries said yes, calling Schumer “the quarterback of a team effort” and insisting the election’s “decisive victory speaks for itself.”