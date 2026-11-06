Townhall Video

Voters Sent a Significant Signal to Washington and the GOP

American For Prosperity's Katelyn Bledsoe joined Hugh Hewitt in the immediate aftermath of the GOP's sweeping losses in the 2026 Midterms to discuss the significant signal voters sent to Washington and the GOP: they are not happy with the status quo when it comes to the cost of living. Bledsoe also lays out what Republicans and Democrats should do next.