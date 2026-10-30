Larry

Trump Is Going All in on the Midterms and Democrats Just Noticed

October 30, 2026 2:44 PM
On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, President Trump goes ALL IN ahead of the midterms, and even CNN is taking notice! Elon Musk issues a DIRE warning about the Democrats’ plans for America, Kamala Harris calls for PACKING the Supreme Court, and Trump HUMILIATES a reporter questioning his health! PLUS, massive Trump rally crowds, Chris Cuomo’s AWKWARD encounter with a caller, Jake Tapper’s shocking interview, and MUCH, MUCH MORE!
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