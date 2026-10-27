Larry

Trump’s DOJ Targets Comey Again As FBI Raid Raises New Questions About Swalwell

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, President Trump is going on offense as the Justice Department files TWO NEW Espionage Act counts against former FBI Director James Comey! Comey is FURIOUS, Trump calls him a “dirty cop,” and the legal battle is heating up AGAIN! Meanwhile, Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell remain at the center of political controversy, a liberal commentator demands TRIALS for Barron and Tiffany Trump, and Sen. Alex Padilla calls for an investigation into Elon Musk, prompting an absolutely BRUTAL response! Larry breaks down the latest developments, the political hypocrisy, and the escalating showdown in Washington!