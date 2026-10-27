PJ Media Video

Reagan Warned Us This Would Happen.

What happens when Americans FORGET what makes their country exceptional? Larry O’Connor welcomes David From of the American Potential podcast for a conversation about America’s founding principles, the American Dream, and the growing appeal of socialism among younger generations. From immigrants who escaped political repression to Ronald Reagan’s warning that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction, they explore why America’s freedoms are worth defending and what every generation must do to preserve them.