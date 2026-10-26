Larry

Hidden Camera Footage Captures Gavin Newsom Predicting Democratic Socialists Will Dominate His Party

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, EXCLUSIVE hidden-camera footage obtained by Townhall captures Gavin Newsom predicting that Democratic Socialists will DOMINATE the future of the Democratic Party! Is Newsom revealing where Democrats are really headed ahead of 2028? PLUS: Todd Blanche ERUPTS at CNN’s Dana Bash during a heated showdown over election integrity, the DOJ announces charges against 48 noncitizens in election-related cases, Josh Shapiro takes aim at Trump, and Kamala Harris delivers another bizarre moment in New Hampshire!