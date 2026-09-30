Townhall Video

Socialism Is Real. It's Dangerous. And They're Organizing.

Trish Regan was recently joined by Americans For Prosperity's Kent Strang to discuss his trip to the Chicago DSA convention, where avowed socialists were cosplaying while enjoying the benefits of capitalism and the free market. Despite the hilarity of their hypocrisy, the threat of socialism is real and dangerous, and members are organizing. Ahead of the 2026 Midterms, it's more important than ever that we fight back against this anti-freedom and anti-American ideology. Learn more about how you can join the fight at FightSocialism.com.