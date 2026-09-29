Larry

Jack Smith Under Fire As Bombshell New Trump Probe Records Surface

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we discuss the BREAKING NEWS that Jack Smith’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee has revealed NEW RECORDS expanding the known scope of his Trump probe, Operation Arctic Frost, including records involving American citizens, journalists, Republican organizations and members of Congress, and MUCH, much more! Join the Angel Guild today by visiting https://angel.com/LO to unlock exclusive access to the series now streaming on Angel. See why more Americans are adding Byrna to their personal safety plans: https://byrna.com/larry