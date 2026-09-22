Townhall Video

What Alaska’s 50+ Voters Are Saying About the Senate Race

A new AARP survey of Alaska voters finds a competitive Senate race and a major turnout gap between older and younger voters. Larry talks with AARP's John Hishta about what voters 50+ are saying about the race, affordability, Social Security, Medicare and prescription drug costs. For more information on the election and how you can vote in your state, visit https://www.AARP.org/votes.