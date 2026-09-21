Townhall Video

It's Time to Fight Back Against Socialism

Scott Jennings was recently joined by Katelyn Bledsoe, VP of External Affairs for Americans Prosperity, at the 2026 GOP Convention to discuss the launch of FightSocialism.com, AFP's national campaign centered on a playbook that informs and trains grassroots supporters on how to fight back against socialist candidates and policies and advocate for strong conservative alternatives that actually work. Visit FightSocialism.com to download AFP's playbook today.