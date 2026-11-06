FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Welcome one and all to the first Five O'Clock Somewhere in the post-midterms/pre-communism era.

My plan for today involves topping off my scotch decanter well before showtime, and also filling my ice bucket. Not sure if the ice is for my rocks glass or my skull.

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Maybe both.

The good news is that Ed Morrissey is today's special guest/occupant of the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy, so you know you're in for a good time.

See you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).