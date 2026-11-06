DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green Follow @VodkaPundit
Nov 06, 2026 10:15 AM
Advertisement
FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Welcome one and all to the first Five O'Clock Somewhere in the post-midterms/pre-communism era.

My plan for today involves topping off my scotch decanter well before showtime, and also filling my ice bucket. Not sure if the ice is for my rocks glass or my skull.

Advertisement

Maybe both.

The good news is that Ed Morrissey is today's special guest/occupant of the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy, so you know you're in for a good time.

See you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

News Topics 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

JD Vance Just Revealed His 2028 Presidential Platform — and MAGA’s Ideological War Is Underway

JD Vance Just Revealed His 2028 Presidential Platform — and MAGA’s Ideological War Is Underway

Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: OK Patriots, That's Enough Moping

The Morning Briefing: OK Patriots, That's Enough Moping

Stephen Kruiser
Marco Speaks: Are the Resignation Rumors True?

Marco Speaks: Are the Resignation Rumors True?

Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos