MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:10 AM on June 22, 2026

Here's to hoping all the dads and sons had a great Fathers Day. Mom and daughters, too.

Also, dogs. Because dogs.

I'll have a little talk with you cat people later.

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I kid, I kid.

But we do have Five O'Clock Somewhere lined up for you — and a meeting on Wednesday where we'll figure out how to make the show both better and more. 

All for the same VIP dollar, if you can believe that. 

So we'll see you today at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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