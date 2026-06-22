MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Here's to hoping all the dads and sons had a great Fathers Day. Mom and daughters, too.

Also, dogs. Because dogs.

I'll have a little talk with you cat people later.

Advertisement

I kid, I kid.

But we do have Five O'Clock Somewhere lined up for you — and a meeting on Wednesday where we'll figure out how to make the show both better and more.

All for the same VIP dollar, if you can believe that.

So we'll see you today at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?