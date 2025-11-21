MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ

Kevin Downey Jr takes his rightful spot in the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy today, so we're all in for a treat.

Seriously, he keeps a pocketful of them, like we're dogs who do tricks. But they're yummy, so I sit and roll over and whatever.

Sorry we missed Monday's show, but Kruiser had some personal stuff to attend to earlier this week.

My crazy season officially started this week, too, with Melissa's birthday on Thursday. We did our weekly family dinner at our friends' house last night where gifts were given and many wines opened. Tonight, Melissa gets her homemade birthday dinner at home — caviar this year, now that prices are somewhat sane again, and of course wine — and Saturday night we'll enjoy a nice birthday dinner for two at our favorite cozy wine spot.

Notice a them?

Then we'll host Thanksgiving, decorate for Christmas, watch Die Hard a couple of times, host Christmas, put on Preston's 20th (!!!) birthday party, host New Year's...

...I need a vacation from the stuff I haven't even done yet.

But how about we just do today's 5OS instead?

See you then. Can't wait.