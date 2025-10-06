MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So my weekend started with Melissa joking that we needed a five-day weekend and a two-day workweek, which led to my younger son asking why we didn't do that. A smart dad would have let it ride, but then I explained to him that weekends, time off, vacations, etc., are all made possible by productivity gains made possible by capitalism — that we are, in effect, able to store time as a value, and then cash it in (literally) at our leisure. 

I continued along that line of thought, explaining that as humanity grows richer and more productive, particularly with the assistance of large language models, that we might someday finally achieve the five-day weekend. At that point, I wondered out loud, our main obstacle might be boredom. 

It wasn't immediately clear when Nate quietly made his way up to his bedroom, but I'd guess it was right around "time as a value."

So how was your stupid, two-day weekend?

