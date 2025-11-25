Tucker Carlson Is a Lying, Hypocritical Nazi Sympathizer

The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!

—Tennessee Williams, The Rose Tattoo

Question for the audience: If you asked Tucker Carlson if the United States of America should offer Israel an ironclad, open-and-shut, unequivocal war guarantee, how would he respond?

You have three options:

Option One: “Why, sure! What a wonderful idea! Israel is America’s ally. Hey, what’s the worst that could happen?”

Option Two: “Hmm, let me think about it and get back to you.”

Option Three: “Absolutely NOT, you anti-American, Israel-first, disloyal neocon! No more forever wars! No more AIPAC influence! No more Middle East entanglements! It’s not in our national interest, you warmonger! For the love of Christ, put America First, dammit!”

Of course, the correct answer is #3: Tucker Carlson would be morally outraged! He’d dedicate a month of podcasts to the topic, maybe more.

And I’d agree with him 100%.

Look, I’m not anti-Israel — nor am I saying we shouldn’t support an ally in its time of need — but I don’t wanna give ANY country in the Middle East an open-and-shut war guarantee. It’s too risky.

Very little in that war-torn region is worthy of American blood.

And besides, if someone is philosophically committed to neo-isolationism, that’s a perfectly valid worldview. It’s a coherent, straightforward ideology — and it might just be the smartest strategy for avoiding war, conflict, and unnecessary bloodshed.

The world is an unpredictable place, and we have plenty of problems on the home front. There’s something to be said for focusing on internal matters.

Perhaps the neo-isolationists are right.

Which means, the MAGA movement shouldn’t ostracize 'em — we should embrace them. We want their votes, too. In a big-tent party, there ought to be room for isolationists: Come on over and join the fun!

But there’s no place for Nazi sympathizers, bigots, and hypocrites.

Because, one month and 27 days ago, something very curious happened: The United States of America gave a Middle East nation an open-and-shut war guarantee, obligating American men and women to fight to the death to defend a foreign country.

Only this Middle Eastern country wasn’t Israel.

It’s Qatar.

From the White House (Sept. 29, 2025):

(a) The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States. (b) In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability. (c) The Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

And Tucker Carlson hasn’t said a damn thing about it. Not one podcast, not one X post, not anything.

Why is that? (Hey, I’m “just asking questions.”)

Because the opposite is true: Instead of condemning this “foreign entanglement” that could directly lead to another “forever war,” Carlson has gone out of his way to praise Qatar (“I’ve actually been to Qatar. It’s awesome!”), even calling it “one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the world.”

Here, Carlson is partially right: Qatar is an American ally.

That’s beyond dispute.

Of course, Qatar is also Hamas’s ally. They’ve sent “at least $2 billion to the Palestinian terrorist group in recent years.” And they’re allies with the Muslim Brotherhood, too, loaning them approximately $7.5 billion.

Qatar is everyone’s ally. They play all sides.

That’s what they do!

Including American colleges and universities: For all the talk of Chinese influence, F-1 and M-1 visas, and the influx of foreign students, Qatar has spent $6.3 billion to buy control and access. That’s far more money than any other foreign country — and $700 million more than China, the second-largest source of foreign money for American colleges.

It’s even more eye-popping when you consider the population difference: China has over 1.4 billion people; Qatar has just over 3 million.

Right now, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are underwriting the most expensive, most ambitious, most far-reaching PR campaign in world history. They’re buying sports stars, comedians, celebrities, colleges, news organizations, U.S. institutions, and more — and for tactical reasons, they’re focusing extensively on conservative outlets, Republican pundits, and pro-MAGA influencers.

As we discussed yesterday: "According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Royal Family of Qatar spent $50 million on Newsmax. And since Trump retook office in 2024, the influence of Sunni money on conservative media has increased fivefold, per the Washington Examiner’s reporting."

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson continues to rail against the evil influence of AIPAC — the American Israel Affairs Committee — which isn’t even one of the top 15 U.S. donors. (AIPAC ranks 18 in contributions, 21 in outside spending, and 191 in lobbying.)

It’s a talking point he hammers while defending a pint-sized neo-Nazi named Nick Fuentes:

"…[Nick Fuentes’] analysis, which is actually smart, and in a lot of cases true, no one’s even attempted to rebut it. Ninety-five percent — or whatever the number is — of members of Congress take AIPAC money? I mean, how is that good? 'Shut up, Nazi!' So, if that’s your only defense, you’ve lost."

Ah, I see: Jewish money = bad. Sunni Muslim money = good.

And with all due respect to Carlson, saying “Shut up, Nazi!” to an actual Nazi is a perfectly valid defense, because Nazis are despicable, loathsome, repulsive a-holes. Nazism is antithetical to the American values of freedom, liberty, and egalitarianism — period, end of story.

If you’re not smart enough to understand that, you’re too much of a dumb-arse to offer advice on geopolitics.

Tucker Carlson keeps insisting he’s not a Nazi or an antisemite. (“How dare you!”) He just agrees with Nazis and antisemites whenever they talk about Israel, Zionism, and the “evil of Jewish money.”

Which, by definition, makes him a Nazi apologist.

Furthermore, by posing as a neo-isolationist when it comes to Israel, yet not saying a frickin’ peep about Qatar receiving a U.S. war guarantee, he’s exposed himself as a hypocrite.

He’s not an isolationist. If he were, he’d be outraged over yet another foreign entanglement in the Middle East, because that’s not at all consistent with an isolationist ideology.

He’s simply an antisemite.

Thank you for your consideration.