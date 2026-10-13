Another Clancy Copycat? Woman Kills Toddler, Husband at Popular Resort.

Lindsay Clancy isn't really in the news cycle anymore, at least for now, but at this point, I'm seriously wondering if she left behind a legacy for parents who were on the verge of murdering their children but saw it normalized in the mainstream media throughout the Clancy trial. Did it empower them?

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It certainly seems like something is going on. I did some research last month to determine whether maternal filicide is on the rise, but unfortunately, there's not enough information from more recent years to make that determination. Up until the pandemic, it wasn't, and I found that men were just as likely, and in many cases more likely, to kill their children.

That said, over the past month or so, I've seen and reported on some horrific cases of moms who have killed their children, as has my colleague Catherine Salgado, like the Texas woman who shot her four-year-old after a judge granted custody to the father or another woman from Texas who shot her teenage and adult sons and then chickened out of shooting herself and slit her wrists and survived. And that's just a small sample.

The epidemic of killer moms. https://t.co/nDf2GLj4vs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 7, 2026

Now we have another one to add to the list, and this one didn't do it at home — she did it at a popular family-friendly resort.

Metallica Harrison, who is 27 years old, and her husband, Charles, took their three-year-old son to the Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains on September 21 for what I assume was supposed to be a family vacation. I also assume Charles and the little boy thought so too. Unfortunately, that's not what happened.

According to authorities, on Monday, Metallica killed her husband and son. She allegedly stabbed Charles multiple times and the child once in the chest. She then called 911 and told the operator that she needed help killing herself.

According to ABC, she said she was "too weak to stab my neck" and that she had knives, but they weren't working and she needed "help dying." When the operator asked her if she was alone in the room, she said, "My husband and son are already gone in the bed" and "They're already gone, I'm sorry."

When officers arrived on the scene, she supposedly told them that she just wanted to be with her husband and son. Reports say she had cuts on one of her wrists and superficial puncture marks on her neck. She told paramedics during the ambulance ride to the hospital that she had taken blood thinners and was mad that her blood was clotting.

However, when a detective tried to speak with her at the hospital, she refused, saying she was "suicidal, not stupid." Well, either way, she's been charged with two counts of criminal homicide. Police found a large butcher knife and a smaller knife in the bathroom of their room, knives that Great Wolf Lodge staff claim are not something they'd have on hand there.

Great Wolf Lodge issued a statement:

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains. It was an isolated family incident, and we're cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected. Out of respect for those involved, as well as the integrity of the investigation, we ask that any further information regarding this matter be directed to Pocono Township Police Department

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Of course, I don't know all the details, so I'm just speculating, but here's something I find more disgusting about some of these women than the fact that they kill their families: When it's time for them to take their own lives, they seem to chicken out. They claim they're too weak or confused, or they use another method that won't necessarily produce the same results. That's one thing that makes me wonder if these are Lindsay Clancy copycats. Make a half-hearted attempt at taking your own life, and the world will go easy on you...

In this particular situation, I also wonder how long this woman had been planning this. If ABC got the dates correct, they'd been at this resort for two to three weeks. Were they living it up and she snapped, or was this her plan all along? I guess we'll find out eventually.

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