Kamala Harris Has Been Getting Advice From a Master Debater

He didn’t reveal what he told her to do, but a great debater has revealed that he has spoken with Kamala Harris and given her some tips about how to take down the Bad Orange Man on Tuesday night. It remains to be seen as of this writing whether Harris will take his advice, but really, how could she go wrong implementing the guidance of that master debater, Old Joe Biden?

That’s right. The man whom Democrat top dogs forced out of the presidential race over a debate now has the unmitigated gall to presume to tell someone else how debating is done. But unmitigated gall has marked Old Joe’s endless career in public “service” from its very beginning, just as much as corruption and mendacity have marked it, so why shouldn’t the man who turned in what was arguably the worst debate performance in the history of American presidential campaigns start to position himself as a debate guru?

Fox News reported Tuesday that Biden, who according to some reports is actually still the president of the United States, at least officially, “told reporters that he has spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her big debate showdown with former President Trump, even as he remained tight-lipped about his advice to his deputy.” Of course. Canny Old Joe is far too savvy to spill the beans about what he said and give the Trump camp time to adjust their debate strategy, but he did reveal a bit about the state of mind of the woman who was the beneficiary of the Democrats’ coup against him and who nevertheless was the recipient of his wisdom.

“I've spoken to the vice president,” Biden announced. “She seems calm, cool, and collected.” He, however, played it close to the vest, adding, “I think she's going to do great. And I'm not going to tell you what advice I gave her.” Still, the bit about being calm, cool, and collected was key because Democrats have won debates by appearing to be more calm, cool, and collected than Republicans as far back as the fabled Kennedy-Nixon debates of 1960. Radio listeners reported that Nixon won the debates, but people who watched the debates on television overwhelmingly thought Kennedy won, solely because he appeared calmer, cooler, and more collected than the sweaty, beady-eyed Tricky Dick.

Hillary Clinton and Old Joe revived this strategy against Donald Trump, thinking that if they insulted and lied about him enough, he would snap and reveal to the world just how bad an orange man he could be. During their 2020 debate, Biden was astonishingly rude to the man who was, after all, the sitting president of the United States, repeatedly calling him “man” instead of “Mr. President” or even “Mr. Trump,” as in one indelible exchange in which Biden said to Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”

If Trump had spoken to Biden in that way, we would still be hearing about it, but it was in keeping with the overall Democrat strategy of denying that Trump had any legitimacy as president whatsoever. In their 2024 debate, Biden would likely have been just as rude again if all his attention hadn’t been on trying to keep standing upright and to utter a coherent sentence.

Being rude and condescending to Trump, however, is likely what Biden told Harris to do. They think it will get Trump rattled, and it plays wonderfully well with their far-left base that has been thoroughly programmed to hate with passionate intensity the Emmanuel Goldstein of our age.

It’s also likely that Old Joe told Harris to stay on the offensive, heaping up charges against the “convicted felon” and deflecting attention away from the abysmal Biden-Harris record. The genius of replacing Biden with Harris is that Harris can pretend to be an outsider and distance herself from that record; thus the Democrats’ campaign is all about how bad Trump is, not about how good we’ve had it for the last three and a half years because really, who can say that?

Given Old Joe’s disastrous recent debate performance, however, he may have simply reminded her to stay upright and awake and to try to speak in understandable declarative sentences. On the other hand, maybe he told her just the opposite: speak in incomprehensible Bidenesque gobbledegook and let the establishment media do the heavy lifting of praising her eloquence and decisive debate victory, and telling us all what a wonderful president she will be. That’s their job, after all.

The media will all be ululating about Kamala's debate triumph. Who is going to tell you the straight dope? We are, because we love you, and we love America, and we love the truth.