They Canceled the California Governor's Debate and You Won't Be Surprised at the Reason Why

As stupid as Republicans have been since Donald Trump was elected, they may very well hang on to power after the midterm election.

How is that possible? The Democrats are even stupider.

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Take California. The bipartisan June 2 primary will choose two candidates for governor. The current governor, Gavin Newsom, is term-limited and will almost certainly run for president. The vacuum created by Newsom's exit has set off a political hurricane as at least 10 candidates, many of them prominent in state and national politics, are reaching for the brass ring.

California has a "top-two" primary system in which the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election. It's the kind of system a one-party dictatorship sets up to ensure its continued dominance.

The University of Southern California (USC) scheduled a debate for last Tuesday. Rather than have a crowded debate stage, USC set what any rational person would see as reasonable criteria for participation: the top six candidates leading in the polls and/or having raised the most money.

The top six candidates according to the polls are Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Communist China), who happens to be white; former Rep. Katie Porter (D-Bad Boss), who happens to be white; and Tom Steyer (D-Ching-Ching), who happens to be... you get the picture.

Two Republicans also made the cut: Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (white) and former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton (white). Since he raised the most money of any candidate, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, backed by tech bros and Silicon Valley, made the cut as well, (white).

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Of those excluded, four people of color (POC) were of note.

Xavier Becerra: Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former California Attorney General (Hispanic); Tony Thurmond: State Superintendent of Public Instruction (black); Antonio Villaraigosa: Former Mayor of Los Angeles (Hispanic); Betty Yee: Former State Controller (Asian).

Many Democrats were absolutely horrified. Some of them fainted dead away and had to be revived with smelling salts. I even heard there were a couple of heart attacks among Democratic insiders after hearing the news that not one single oppressed minority would be on the stage debating.

Actually, those last two items were made up, but who knows? It could have happened.

"Democratic leaders in the state Legislature had backed the four excluded candidates, saying in a letter to the Los Angeles Times," reports Cal Matters.

“The university’s selection process — built on a formula never before used for a debate of this scale — has delivered a result that is biased.”

“We recognize that concerns about the selection criteria for tomorrow’s gubernatorial debate have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” USC said in a statement on Monday to the Los Angeles Times.

USC and KABC, the sponsors of the debate, tried to find a way to put a square peg into a round hole and add more candidates. But that was an effort doomed to failure. Inevitably, some oppressed minority would have to be left out.

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“Unfortunately, USC and KABC (the debate co-sponsor) have not been able to reach an agreement on expanding the number of candidates at tomorrow’s debate. As a result, USC has made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s debate and will look for other opportunities to educate voters on the candidates and issues.”

You would think the four Democrats chosen to participate would be overjoyed to be selected. They probably were, but they are also Democrats. They also criticized the selection process.

Cal Matters:

Cancellation was a rare bit of good news for those in the lower tier, former Attorney General Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond and former state Controller Betty Yee, all of whom had been mired in single-digit positions in the latest polls, along with Mahan. Their euphoria was short-lived, however. Twelve hours after the debate cancellation, Democratic state chairman Rusty Hicks released a party-sponsored poll that confirmed what other surveys had shown. The two Republicans, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, are still leading the field at 16% and 14% respectively while Porter, Swalwell and Steyer are tied at 10% and every other Democrat is still mired in low single digits, from 3% to as low as 1%, with 24% undecided. Hicks commissioned the series of polls after urging those in the lower tier to drop out, worrying aloud that the two Republicans could finish 1-2 in the June 2 primary, thus guaranteeing that one would win the governorship in November.

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This is the modern Democratic Party, paralyzed with fear of offending any one of their numerous prickly minorities, whose only way to power in the Democratic Party is to make trouble for the white majority by shaming them into giving them scraps from the table. What should be humiliating is portrayed as uplifting.

It fools no one.

Democrats are so besotted with identity politics and so beholden to the Interest Group Questionnaire Industrial Complex that breaking away from the shackles of servitude to the gods of diversity, equity, and (especially) inclusion is becoming impossible.

The Democrats are destroying themselves with ordinary voters.

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