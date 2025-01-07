McDonald's Is the Latest Large Corporation to Alter Its DEI Policiies

McDonald's is ending some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in light of the Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling against affirmative action in college admissions. The company is citing a "shifting legal landscape" to justify the changes.

The company performed a "civil rights audit" last year and determined they will no longer have set goals for diversity in hiring. They also will cease requiring suppliers to sign a DEI pledge, have paused the issuance of DEI surveys, and are renaming their diversity team as a “global inclusion team.”

"We are also excited to introduce a new concept: the power of OUR “Golden Rule” - treating everyone with dignity, fairness and respect, always," read the statement from the company's headquarters.

That seems an innocuous "Rule," given the import of the DEI statements of the past. There is no mention of race, gender, or any other identity at all.

The company was quick to point out that they still believe in DEI but they're just not going to be so loud about it.

"Everyone is welcome under our Golden Arches, and this broad-based appeal is why McDonald’s is one of the world’s most beloved brands. We’re proud of our culture at McDonald’s, and we want to thank all of you for living our values."

New York Sun:

Despite the changes, the company claims that it remains “steadfast” in its commitment to inclusivity, which it views as a “competitive advantage.” It cites the statistic that 30 percent of the company’s American “leaders” belong to underrepresented groups as a major “accomplishment” of 2024. As such, McDonald’s will uphold inclusivity with a new approach: promoting the “golden rule.” This policy, they write, entails “treating everyone with dignity, fairness and respect, always.”

Indeed, companies are forced to walk a legal tightrope lest they leave themselves open to lawsuits by disgruntled employees or community activists. They not only have to acknowledge the times in which we live that demand opposing wokeness, but they must also follow federal guidelines in hiring and firing. McDonald's is trying to finesse the matter and not make anyone mad at them. Good luck with that, guys.

Other companies like John Deere, Walmart, and Harley-Davidson have also reevaluated their approach to DEI. The issue is divisive and emotional. That's why McDonald's is leaving it up to individual franchises to decide how much they will adhere to DEI goals.

Our business model relies on franchisees supporting their communities. Part of our commitment includes empowering them to champion causes and participate in activities that resonate with their customers and communities in a way that’s true to our Brand’s DNA. We also lean on employee business networks and franchisee affinity groups to help us solve business problems. This important work will continue and McDonald’s leaders will continue to be held accountable for fostering an inclusive environment within their teams. Additionally, McDonald’s will continue to transparently report our demographic information in our annual Purpose & Impact report with respect to the Board, employees and suppliers.

The major change McDonald's is making is eliminating hiring goals based on skin color and/or ethnicity. If they are truly interested in building "excellence" in their workforce, they will put aside the racial quotas and hire based on the same factors that made McDonald's a major corporation before anyone ever heard of DEI.