A Cry for Help: The Silent Slaughter of Nigerian Christians

Raymond Ibrahim | 12:03 PM on September 19, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

"It is a Jihad!" insists Fr. Samuel Marie in the following interview I conducted with him on the unmitigated slaughter of those "black lives" that apparently don't matter in the West. The interview contains the text of a currently unknown declaration of jihad issued earlier this year (quoted around the 15:33 mark of the video). 

For more on the Muslim persecution of Christians — including in Nigeria — see my monthly reports (latest here). Here's my latest dedicated article to Nigeria, and here's an example of the "climate change" pretexts Western politicians and media invoke to whitewash the jihadist slaughter of Christians

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

