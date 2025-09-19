A Cry for Help: The Silent Slaughter of Nigerian Christians

"It is a Jihad!" insists Fr. Samuel Marie in the following interview I conducted with him on the unmitigated slaughter of those "black lives" that apparently don't matter in the West. The interview contains the text of a currently unknown declaration of jihad issued earlier this year (quoted around the 15:33 mark of the video).

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

For more on the Muslim persecution of Christians — including in Nigeria — see my monthly reports (latest here ). Here's my latest dedicated article to Nigeria, and here's an example of the "climate change" pretexts Western politicians and media invoke to whitewash the jihadist slaughter of Christians

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!