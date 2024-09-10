Join Us Tonight for the Presidential Debate

Paula Bolyard | 3:36 PM on September 10, 2024
It's Fight Night in the United States of America. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off for the first—and most likely only—presidential debate tonight. 

This could mark a turning point in the presidential campaign. Recall that after Joe Biden's disastrous performance in his debate against Trump, Democrats forced him out of the race and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee. 

Anything could happen. 

Our PJ Media team will be here for the entirety of the event, live blogging on the questions, the answers, and the side stories that make these things so much fun. 

All your favorite PJM contributors will be here: 

What I enjoy most about our live blogs is the comments from readers. I always tell people that we have the best comments section in conservative media. One big reason is that it's reserved for members only, which keeps the trolls away. The other reason is that you people are hilarious! Everyone on the PJ Media team enjoys what you have to say, which is why we keep returning to do this. 

We hope you'll join us tonight! We'll be here beginning at 8:30 ET for the pre-debate festivities. Sign up here if you're not yet a VIP member and would like to join the comments tonight. Use the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount. Bookmark this page, and we'll see you back here tonight. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the managing editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

