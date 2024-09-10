Don't forget — you can use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your annual VIP membership right now! Join us in the comments!
Israel would not have been attacked and Ukraine would not have been invaded if Biden and Harris had not been in office
Flashback 2016: Candy Crowley gave Hillary Clinton the questions in advance of the debate. This goes way beyond anything she did.
"World leaders are laughing at Trump."
Not Biden, though. And certainly not Harris.
OMG.
Trump should put out that she called him illegitimately elected too.
Another fact check on Trump from Muir, right after letting Harris get away with lying about the "bloodbath" line. GOP has GOT TO STOP agreeing to these shame debates/hit jobs.— SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 11, 2024
Hard to believe that CNN's moderators back in June seem amazing tonight.
The idea that world leaders laugh at Trump but not Biden and Harris is so preposterous it debunks itself
She's responsible for getting those 13 Marines killed in Kabul! Talking about the military
Come on!
Somehow the moderators are debating Trump.
FYI, ABC is part of Operation Mockingbird.
Another fact check by the "moderators." This is getting tiresome.
Talking about 2020 is a losing proposition for Trump. He needs to quickly move the topic elsewhere.
There was so much rigging in 2020. Ballot trafficking, illegal aliens voting, faulty or hacked machines…but what’s new? Democrats have been rigging elections since the early 1800s. If they WEREN’T rigging elections, it would be unprecedented in American history
Trump is right about everything.
Getting really tired of the moderators arguing with Trump and not Harris
The ABC News debate makes the CNN debate look like a sort of idealized version of what they used to teach in J-school about fairness and accuracy.
This debate is going to change anything. Alea iacta est at this point.
He should've said, "Why can't you people get over 2020?"
I hope that during the break, someone will tell Trump to stop shouting. One can be forceful without yelling.
Muir is so obviously a Democrat shill.
I'm going to get lit up by the escalator MAGA crowd tomorrow, but my review of Trump's performance thus far isn't a glowing one.
Smooth, too.
Sociopathic.
Trump should have cited Snopes on the Charlottesville lie rather than Sean Hannity.
Kamala just brought up the "fine people on both sides" lie. Not a word of fact-checking from the moderators.