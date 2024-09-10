Contributor
seconds ago Stephen Green
Mr Trump, please calm your stuff down.
1 min ago Athena Thorne
1 min ago Catherine Salgado
Israel would not have been attacked and Ukraine would not have been invaded if Biden and Harris had not been in office

1 min ago Bryan S. Jung
Yeah, look at the G-7 conference. lol.

2 mins ago Stephen Green

"World leaders are laughing at Trump."

Not Biden, though. And certainly not Harris.

OMG. 

1 min ago Paula Bolyard
Flashback 2016: Candy Crowley gave Hillary Clinton the questions in advance of the debate. This goes way beyond anything she did. 


2 mins ago Stephen Green
2 mins ago Matt Margolis
Trump should put out that she called him illegitimately elected too.

2 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
3 mins ago Matt Margolis
Hard to believe that CNN's moderators back in June seem amazing tonight.

3 mins ago Catherine Salgado
The idea that world leaders laugh at Trump but not Biden and Harris is so preposterous it debunks itself

3 mins ago Bryan S. Jung
She's responsible for getting those 13 Marines killed in Kabul! Talking about the military 

Come on!

3 mins ago Charlie Martin
Somehow the moderators are debating Trump.

3 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
FYI, ABC is part of Operation Mockingbird.

4 mins ago Paula Bolyard
Another fact check by the "moderators." This is getting tiresome. 

4 mins ago Stephen Green
I'd say "stop talking about 2020" but it's the only rope they have to hang Trump with — after the assassin barely missed the bullseye, that is. 
5 mins ago Matt Margolis
Talking about 2020 is a losing proposition for Trump. He needs to quickly move the topic elsewhere.

5 mins ago Catherine Salgado
There was so much rigging in 2020. Ballot trafficking, illegal aliens voting, faulty or hacked machines…but what’s new?  Democrats have been rigging elections since the early 1800s. If they WEREN’T rigging elections, it would be unprecedented in American history

5 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump is right about everything.

5 mins ago Athena Thorne
Getting really tired of the moderators arguing with Trump and not Harris

5 mins ago Stephen Green
The ABC News debate makes the CNN debate look like a sort of idealized version of what they used to teach in J-school about fairness and accuracy. 

5 mins ago Lincoln Brown
This debate is going to change anything. Alea iacta est at this point. 

6 mins ago Athena Thorne
He should've said, "Why can't you people get over 2020?"

6 mins ago Paula Bolyard
I hope that during the break, someone will tell Trump to stop shouting. One can be forceful without yelling. 

6 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Muir is so obviously a Democrat shill. 

6 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
I'm going to get lit up by the escalator MAGA crowd tomorrow, but my review of Trump's performance thus far isn't a glowing one.

7 mins ago Matt Margolis
OMG, yes.

7 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Trump should have cited Snopes on the Charlottesville lie rather than Sean Hannity. 

Contributor
My God, Harris is a contemptible liar.

Smooth, too.

Sociopathic. 

7 mins ago Paula Bolyard
8 mins ago Stephen Green
Ah, the "fine people" slur. It got Biden elected, folks.
8 mins ago Paula Bolyard
Kamala just brought up the "fine people on both sides" lie. Not a word of fact-checking from the moderators. 

