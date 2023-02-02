Illegal Alien Border Crossings Drop Sharply in January

For the last two years, the Biden administration dreaded the release of the monthly number of attempts by illegal aliens to cross the border. Their strategy varied in trying to hide the impact of the numbers as best they could. They’d wait until a Friday night in the middle of the month, or release the border crossing numbers along with other reports.

But try as they might, the Biden administration couldn’t hide the record-breaking numbers of illegal aliens coming into the United States.

In December 2021, more than 250,000 illegal alien encounters were registered at the border — the most ever. Then in January, the Biden administration switched gears and decided to put the hammer down and get tough at the border. They set strict limits on the number of people who could enter the United States seeking asylum from four countries: Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela. At the same time, the president authorized a “parole” system where illegals could enter the country if they have a U.S. sponsor and complete an online application.

The carrot and stick approach worked. January’s number of illegal border crossers dropped to about 150,000, according to the Customs and Border Patrol as well as three administration officials.

Washington Post: