NBC Refuses to Run Ad Critical of Chinese Communist's Human Rights Abuses

The unelected gatekeepers of our national morals, the censors at NBC Universal, have deemed any criticism of the Chinese Communists during the Olympic Games to be a sacrilege and have forbidden it. The network is refusing to run an ad critical of the Chinese Communist government’s human rights record.

Only happy faces of smiling athletes are allowed to be seen. No Uyghur detention centers. No clinics where forced sterilization of Uyghur women is performed. No factories where Uyghur slave laborers toil.

NBA player-activist Enes Kanter Freedom is featured in the spot. Kanter is one of the few NBA players that has openly challenged the Chinese Communists on their human rights record. In 2019, he criticized China’s occupation of Tibet. In October of 2021, he called China’s President Xi a “brutal dictator.” While the rest of his fellow players have largely been muzzled, Enes Kanter Freedom has spoken out.

Related: China’s Olympics Present a Quandary for Sponsors



The ad was bought by Florida Rep. Mike Waltz and paid for out of his campaign funds.

Quite fittingly, the snowflake has been a prevalent image during the Olympics so far. It’s a perfect description of American companies like NBC, Nike, and Visa who are cleaning up after investing billions of dollars into the sponsorship deals.

New York Post:

The 30-second spot, purchased by Florida GOP Rep. Mike Waltz, blasted the event as the “Genocide Games,” referenced China’s long history of human-rights abuses, and called out major US companies for participating. Waltz, the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, has long been a tough China critic. He billed the $40,000 ad to his campaign. “This is the equivalent of holding the Olympics in Germany in the 1940s or Rwanda during their atrocities,” Waltz told The Post. “It is beyond the pale that the [International Olympic Committee] didn’t move the games.” The ad pointedly highlighted companies for their business relationships with China, including Visa, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel, Procter & Gamble and more.

NBC claims that the ad violated their guidelines because it featured the logos of companies that were being fingered by Waltz.

“NBC will not run our ad unless we remove the corporate logos of companies,” Waltz spokesman James Hewitt told The Post. Without the logos, the whole purpose of the ad is removed. But NBC knows that. They also know that if they were to run that ad, it’s very likely that the Chinese government would pull the plug on their broadcast or limit the coverage in some way.

“I think the companies supporting it should be absolutely ashamed,” the Florida lawmaker said. “Many of them preach social justice and contribute millions of dollars to social justice causes and yet are turning a blind eye to the genocide going on. Many of them are complicit with their own supply chains.” The spot also featured Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, a Swiss-born Turk who became a US citizen in November, urging viewers to “stand for freedom” and “defund the dictators.” The ad ended with Waltz and Kanter telling Americans to avoid products made in China: “When you see made in China, put it down.”

Lenin was supposed to have said, “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” The provenance of that quote is suspect, but if Lenin didn’t say it, he should have. It perfectly describes the attitude of the international corporations, founded and based in the USA. They would sell their souls for a profit and stand on the dead bodies of Uyghurs while doing it.