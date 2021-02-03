GOP Coming Apart at the Seams Over Cheney, Greene Controversies

The controversies swirling around the vote to impeach Donald Trump by Rep. Liz Cheney — the 4th ranking Republican in the House — and the controversy over QAnon’s favorite congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are threatening to tear the party apart at exactly the wrong moment.

The Biden administration is preparing to make its primal thrust to enact its agenda — a $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus bill that doesn’t do much to fight the pandemic but is chock full of goodies for Democratic constituency groups. And the blizzard of executive orders signed by the new president has largely gone unchallenged. Unity in the face of the advancing enemy is critical and the GOP doesn’t have it.

There’s also the impeachment trial of Donald Trump that Republicans need to prepare for. All in all, this is the absolute worst time for Republicans to be at each other’s throats.

Many Republicans are unhappy with Liz Cheney for voting to impeach a Republican president. Whether you believe her vote was cowardly or courageous is not the point. Cheney’s position as a ranking leader in the House demands minimal loyalty. The other backbench Republicans who also voted to impeach will be dealt with by the voters in their districts. But Cheney’s case is different. She had a responsibility to support the party and failed. Stripping her of her leadership position should be the minimum punishment for her.

But Cheney’s ultimate fate has started an unseemly, intraparty row that may have lasting effects.

Huffpo: