GOP Congressman Calls AOC a 'Fu**ing Bi**ch' in Spat on Capitol Steps

It was probably inevitable that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would drive her political opponents crazy with her outrageously ignorant beliefs. For one Republican Florida congressman, it just got to be too much.

Rep. Ted Yoho was walking down the Capitol building steps after a committee hearing as AOC was going up. Yoho, began to berate AOC for making the preposterous claim that shootings are way up in New York City this summer because of poverty and not enough government money spent on the poor and that the police aren’t the answer to reducing crime.

Many of us can sympathize with Yoho. What can you do when confronted with that kind of idiocy?

The Hill:

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.” The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. “Fu**ing bitch,” he said.

Did the rudest member of Congress in history just accuse a colleague of being rude? Why, yes. Yes, she did.

The obscene epithet was not directed at AOC nor was it directed at anyone in particular. It’s doubtful that she even heard it. But she’s no doubt celebrating the confrontation because win or lose, it will just feed her notoriety.

“That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever,” she said. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.” Approached a few hours later, Yoho declined to discuss any aspect of the exchange. “No comment,” he said.

And calling all white people “racist” isn’t “disrespectful”? Sheesh.

Ocasio-Cortez is claiming she never said that less policing would lead to reduced shootings. But she did.

“Crime is a problem of a diseased society, which neglects its marginalized people,” she said during the July 9 event. “Policing is not the solution to crime.” Ocasio-Cortez went on to propose that “economic desperation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic — combined with glitches in the delivery of federal stimulus checks and unemployment payments — has helped trigger the crime spike. “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money,” she said. “So … they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

It would be one thing if she were a bartender holding forth at work and boring the crap out of her customers. But AOC is a United States congresswoman. Parroting the nonsense spouted by far-left poverty warriors might go over well with criminal elements but leaves ordinary people wondering if anyone could be so stupid as to actually believe that rot.

Most of us know blowhards like this in our everyday life — know-it-alls that we’ve come to tune out and ignore. They’re long on opinions and short on facts and most of the facts they use to support their arguments are suspect.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t need facts — has no use for them. To her, it’s all about “feelings” and emotions. Facts would only confuse people and keep them from feeling what she says is true.

Rep. Yoho only said what many of us who observe left-wing lunacy on a daily basis wish we could say if we had a chance.