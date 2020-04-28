McConnell Wants Next Bailout Bill to Deal With the 'Lawsuit Pandemic' That's Coming

In acknowledging that states like New York and New Jersey can count on more federal aid in the next massive relief bill, the Kentucky Republican is cracking the door to an agreement with congressional Democrats after taking a hard line with his recent suggestion that states go “the bankruptcy route.” But as befits his reputation for tough tactics, he said that would demand that his liability proposal be included in any deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Similarly, Pelosi has said that any new coronavirus bill will have to include money for local governments.

Getting the Democrats to go along will be no small task. The party is a wholly-owned subsidiary of trial lawyers. In 2018, the trial lawyers PAC, American Association for Justice, gave Democrats $2.3 million. They donated $125,000 to Republicans.

Clearly, it’s going to be a tough negotiation. Congress has repeatedly tried to limit medical liability awards for the past several decades and have had little success. Maybe the prospect of funding for states will bring the two sides together to make a deal.

“I’m open to additional assistance. It’s not just going to be a check, though, you get my point?” McConnell said. “We’re not writing a check to send down to states to allow them to, in effect, finance mistakes they’ve made unrelated to the coronavirus.”

Democrats don’t want the crisis to go to waste and want to use their dire straits as a means to have Washington bail them out of their profligacy, mismanagement, and incompetence.

Maybe if state Democrats admit they made mistakes and humbly beg forgiveness, Republicans can see their way clear in financing pensions, reforming taxes, and shoring up budget deficits. But since Democrats never make mistakes, that’s not going to happen.

McConnell knows what hundreds of billions of dollars more in spending means for the long term.

“The fundamental point I was trying to make is that we’re not interested in borrowing money from future generations to help states solve problems that they created themselves,” McConnell said. “The bankruptcy suggestion would have been optional anyway. I wasn’t assuming many of them were going to take that option.”

The younger generations. Remember them? They’re the ones who are going to be saddled with paying down these trillions in debt. Both parties have forgotten their responsibilities to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And why not? They’re not going to be above ground anyway to experience the damage they’re causing today.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.