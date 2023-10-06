SNL Star Spits in Face of Faithful Christians With Blasphemous Portrayal of God in New Film

Liberals have proven time and time again that they have little to no respect for anyone who has religious faith, particularly those who believe in Jesus Christ. Much of the entertainment coming out of Hollywood is openly hostile toward the tenets of Christianity, with many themes undermining the teachings of Christ — especially those that condemn homosexuality — and His gospel, which proclaims that He is the only way to heaven.

The latest example of this comes from “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, who is playing the Almighty as a homosexual in a brand new movie, more specifically as a “dom femme top.” If you don’t know what that means, you’re better off remaining in the dark about it. Don’t Google it if you value your eyesight and don’t want to upchuck on your computer keyboard.

According to Breitbart, the comic also went on to state that he believes that God engaged in anal sex with Lucifer, who he referred to as a “bottom.” This is probably one of the grossest forms of blasphemy I’ve beheld in recent memory. This shows an absolute lack of respect for Christianity and those who practice it. Imagine if a comedian had made a movie like this about Allah and the prophet Muhammad? Bodies would be hitting the floor at this point.

Yang, an openly gay man, made the strange remarks while conducting an interview with Indiewire. The conversation was done to promote his brand new comedy, “Dicks: The Musical,” which features the SNL star in the role of God.

For whatever reason, Indiewire thought one of the most hard-hitting questions it could ask Yang about the film is whether or not he believed that God and Satan had sex with each other and if they did, who was on top. I kid you not. This is the kind of journalism that is being pumped out in the liberal toilet bowl of Hollywood.

“Absolutely they’ve f*****, and I think God was the top,” Yang stated in response to the question. “In my portrayal of Him, He’s like a femme. A dom femme. A dom femme top! Lucifer is definitely a bottom.”

— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) October 5, 2023

Indiewire then asked an equally brilliant follow-up question concerning whether or not God uses dating apps.

“God is on 3nder [a polyamorous app now known as Feeld], but then He likes to sort of bait and switch people and go, ‘No, I need two subs and I’m the dom,’” he stated.

“But I think, in theory, God is the only person in the universe to get a poly situation right,” he added.

This piece of blasphemous garbage is due to hit theaters on Friday.

Listen, folks. Hollywood studios continue to push this kind of trash because so many people support their other projects. At some point, we may all have to decide that enough is enough and not support people who hate us and flaunt that hatred on the silver screen with movies like this one.

We like to think the reason why the left promotes movies like this and creates content full of propaganda is that it’s lucrative. That’s simply not true. Woke movies usually tank at the box office. So why keep making them? Because they believe in the message these films contain. Super liberal progressives lead the studios. They’re radical to the core, hate everything you stand for, and want to see your values torched. What they create is meant to undermine everything you believe in, make you look foolish and old-fashioned, and convince your children to accept their worldview as normative.

Walking away from the machine is the only way to beat it.