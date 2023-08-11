Kathy Griffin Posts Another Disturbing Photo of Donald Trump, This Time With Jack Smith

At this point, I’m convinced that so-called comedian Kathy Griffin is mentally deranged and suffering from some sort of chemical imbalance. How else can you describe a person who posts photographs featuring the severed head of a politician she doesn’t like?

Back in 2017, Griffin posted a picture on social media holding a fake and quite bloody severed head made to look like former President Donald Trump. The photo in question almost completely imploded her career and led to her being fired from doing any sort of hosting work with CNN. But according to Breitbart News, Griffin is back, and she hasn’t learned anything from her previous actions.

Apparently, Griffin has done a little Photoshop work to the picture and replaced her face with that of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is currently prosecuting several cases against the former president, and giving the severed head the face of a stunned Trump. Again, this woman has to be psychologically disturbed. You can see the actual photograph on Instagram.

The report also revealed:

Griffin posted the photo months after she said she has an extreme case of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that arose shortly after her cancelation resulting from her photograph of holding a model of Trump’s bloodied severed head. Griffin revealed her struggle with mental health in an Instagram video in which she used a blurred filter that she said reflected how she feels internally.

“I put this effect on because it kind of shows how I’m feeling,” the extremely unfunny comedian stated in the post. She then went on to say she didn’t know if Instagram was an appropriate place to share her thoughts but decided to go for it because she cares about the good of others. If that were true, she would fade out of the limelight and disappear into the muddy hole in the ground she slithered up from.

“I have been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and for the last year and a half I have been plagued with terrifying panic attacks,” she added. “Sometimes they last a few hours, or more typically they last at least a full day if not multiple days in a row. I feel silly even telling you this because I always thought PTSD was just for veterans and stuff. During my attacks, I typically vomit quite a bit and often have to go to the ER just to get IV fluids. Anybody else?”

Before that, Griffin posted a video on TikTok sharing that she had experienced an eight-hour panic attack. Why she shared this very personal issue, I have no idea.

“I had a freaking eight-hour attack yesterday. Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed,” Griffin explained in the video. “I felt like one might be coming on, so I started to feel a little iffy. So I’m on my walk now … which is helpful.”

Griffin says that her panic attacks take a powerful toll on her physical health and well-being.

“It hits me in my chest first, like my chest starts to tingle. Then it goes right to my stomach,” she revealed in another video.

Kathy Griffin told ABC News’ Nightline in 2021 that she struggled with drug addiction and contemplated suicide following the intense backlash from her 2017 photo that featured her holding a severed head of then-President Trump. “To be told by people in my own industry, ‘It’s over. Leave the country for five years. You’ve shamed our industry,’ on and on and on. It definitely got to me,” she said in the interview. “And so, I got to the point where I kind of agreed. Like, maybe it is time for me to go, and I’ve had a great life, and I don’t think there’s a next chapter for me.”

During the previous election cycle, Griffin campaigned for Democrats with such ferocity that she even claimed a “civil war” would break out if the GOP won the midterm elections. Melodrama is the name of her game, ladies and gentlemen.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican,” she posted in September.

Griffin then issued a response to Kristina Wong, a writer for Breitbart, denying that her previous post was threatening violence.

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing,” she replied.

However, Griffin has a history of this sort of behavior. Back in 2020, Griffin suggested that someone deal with Trump by using a syringe on him with the “air inside,” which is potentially fatal.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside would do the trick. F*** TRUMP,” she stated. Such a classy lady.