[WATCH] LIVE Coverage of Police Press Conference on Arrest in Idaho College Murders

At 4 p.m. EST, the Moscow, Idaho, Police will hold a press conference, which I will cover on my live stream below. This morning at around 3 a.m., Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania by a SWAT team for the murders of the four Idaho students who were stabbed to death as they slept on November 13. Kohberger, 28, is a Ph.D. student in criminology at nearby Washington State University in Pullman. The Daily Beast reported that public records for Kohberger identify him as a registered libertarian voter. According to the Daily Beast, he completed his graduate studies in criminal justice this year at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

This case seemed to drag on with no leads until this arrest was made. Many online self-titled sleuths pointed fingers at innocent people during the course of the investigation. One such allegation has resulted in a lawsuit for defamation against a TikTok psychic named Ashley Guillard, who accused an Idaho professor of the heinous crimes. Police cleared professor Rebecca Scofield early in the week. Despite two letters asking Guillard to cease and desist, the TikTokker has refused and continued to accuse Scofield as recently as this morning.

The four slain students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were memorialized in a remembrance event at the university in November.

Moscow police, who have been under immense pressure to solve this case, are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. EST. I will be covering it live below. Everyone is hoping that this case, which has garnered international attention, is finally solved.