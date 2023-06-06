Did Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?

Actress Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page claims she was verbally attacked and threatened last year in Los Angeles. While rampant crime in liberal-controlled cities is hardly shocking, the details of her story raise some red flags for me.

As per Page’s account in the Sunday Los Angeles Times, she was at the intersection of Sunset and La Cienega, simply walking to the Pink Dot convenience store, when a stranger approached her.

And yet here, downstairs at his Sunset Strip hotel, he [sic] is less than a mile from the spot where a man on the street threatened to assault him just last year. As he describes in his book, Page, who lives in New York, was standing at the corner of Sunset and La Cienega, taking a quick walk to the Pink Dot convenience store, when a stranger approached. “I’m going to f—ing gay bash you, f—t,” the man threatened. Terrified, Page began running toward the Pink Dot, where employees ushered him inside. From the other side of the door, the man yelled: “This is why I need a gun!” “Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks,” Page says.

Right… because “I’m going to gay bash you,” is something someone would actually say? For real?

Furthermore, according to Page’s account, she was running toward the store after the incident, at which point multiple employees took her inside… because they were all hanging around outdoors? It sure makes for a dramatic story, but doesn’t quite pass the smell test, either.

By Page’s account, this man not only committed what would be considered a hate crime in California, but he also threatened her — that’s a serious crime. Yet there is no evidence that either Page or any employee who allegedly witnessed the incident ever called the police to file a report. That doesn’t make sense — except when you consider the fact there’s no evidence that any employee has ever corroborated the story to the media, either.

So, sadly, there is plenty of reason to doubt Page’s story. If such an incident had taken place in public, where there were likely lots of witnesses, and involved a celebrity, it would have been newsworthy at the time. Yet, no witness talked to the media, and no Pink Dot employee came forward. There was no police report. And the absurd “I’m gonna gay bash you,” line… yeah, I’m skeptical. In fact, I think it’s highly likely Page is pulling a Jussie Smollett.

In January 2019, Jussie Smollett masterminded a fake anti-gay, racist hate crime directed at himself. Smollett enlisted the help of two brothers to don red hats and stage an assault on him in the middle of the night, complete with racial slurs and the chant, “This is MAGA country!” with the goal of deceiving others into believing he had been targeted by white Trump supporters. Smollett’s story was absurd, and while many in Hollywood and on the political left rushed to condemn the “attack,” the ruse was spotted quickly by law enforcement. Smollett was later arrested and convicted by a jury consisting of his peers on five out of the six felony charges filed against him by the state of Illinois.

Perhaps Page, who was a supporter of Smollett, figured out that the best way not to get in trouble for fabricating a bogus hate crime is not to file a police report. Though it never occurred to her not to come up with something more believable than “I’m gonna gay bash you.”

But hey, at least she didn’t say the man chanted, “This is MAGA country!”