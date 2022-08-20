Associated Press Gives Journos Permission to Say Women Get Pregnant

What a time to be alive! The Associated Press Stylebook has updated its guidelines to let journalists know that they have permission to use phrases like “pregnant women” and “women seeking abortions” in their reports.

“We now have guidance saying that ‘pregnant women’ or ‘women seeking abortions’ is acceptable phrasing,” the AP Stylebook announced on Twitter. “Phrases like ‘pregnant people’ or ‘people seeking abortions’ are acceptable when you want to be inclusive of people who have those experiences but do not identify as women.”

The official guidance reads as follows:

Pregnant women or women seeking abortions is acceptable phrasing. Phrasing like pregnant people or people seeking abortions is also acceptable to include people who have those experiences but do not identify as women, such as some transgender men and some nonbinary people. Use judgment and decide what is most appropriate in a given story. Neutral alternatives like abortion patients are also acceptable, but do not use overly clinical language like people with uteruses or birthing people.

The AP added “pregnant people” to its guidelines in May, and the newly revised guidelines clarified that the historically and biologically correct term “woman” or “women” was still okay to use.

Of course, the AP earned mockery from both sides on this update — with radical leftists angry that the AP has resumed acknowledging biological sex still exists.