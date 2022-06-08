Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden, Says He’ll Be Remembered as ‘Worse Than Jimmy Carter'

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined Fox News Channel’s The Five on Tuesday, where she slammed Joe Biden for being more concerned with his approval ratings than the plight of Americans.

“First of all stop thinking about yourself and actually think about getting things done for the American people,” she said. “I think that the first problem is that they’re concerned about how they look. Second of all, I think they’ve got it completely wrong. Biden will be remembered as being worse than Jimmy Carter because they’re talking about gas prices and inflation and how things were bad then and now, but they’re ignoring the fact that Carter’s policies didn’t fast-track us into a new Cold War or push us into a place where we’re closer to a nuclear war now than since the Cuban missile crisis.”

She wasn’t done slamming Biden either.

“Carter didn’t denounce and reject half the country as domestic terrorists,” Gabbard continued. “Carter didn’t sic the Department of Justice on parents who are trying to fight for their children’s education and the list goes on and on. I really wish the president of the United States and the White House would really focus on actually doing the work for the American people rather than thinking about perceptions or politics or elections or all these other things.”

All fair points. Though I think I would add that Biden will be remembered as worse than both Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama—seeing as I would argue that Obama was worse than Carter was. Nevertheless, kudos to Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, for having the guts to criticize Biden!