Is This the Most Epic Moment in a State of the State Address Ever?

Last month, singer Bette Midler attacked Joe Manchin and his entire home state for not getting on board with Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

“He wants us all to be just like his State, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out,” she tweeted.

Well, the governor of the State, Republican Jim Justice, had an epic response to Midler’s tweet at the end of his State of the State address on Thursday.

“They told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice said, before lifting his pet English bulldog, named Babydog, and pointing her butt to the camera. “And so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

Justice’s stunt received roaring laughter and applause. But, some Democrats were triggered by the lighthearted moment. West Virginia Democratic Del. Shawn Fluharty said it was “embarrassing and beneath the office.”

“The @WVGovernor brought his Babydog and pony show to the State of the State and pulled this stunt as some bold statement. It was nothing short of embarrassing and beneath the office,” he tweeted. “Jim Justice habitually lowers the bar of our State. They don’t laugh with us, but at us.”

Perhaps Fluharty ought to pucker up for Babydog’s hiney, too.