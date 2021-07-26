BURN! McCarthy Slams Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

Prior to an event in the White House Rose Garden, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked by a reporter about the Republican House members who have decided to participate in the January 6 Inquisition.

“Some Republicans have been saying that—”

“Some Republicans?” McCarthy said with a chuckle.

“—that the GOP should play ball on this Select Committee—”

“Really?” McCarthy replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they, like, Pelosi Republicans?”

McCarthy was referring to Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who have both opted to participate in Pelosi’s partisan inquiry into the January 6 Capitol riot. They also both voted to impeach Trump. McCarthy pulled all five Republicans he picked to serve on the select committee after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his selections, Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” McCarthy said in a statement last week. “This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy added.

McCarthy was also asked if Cheney and Kinzinger would face consequences for serving on the committee.

“We’ll see,” McCarthy replied.