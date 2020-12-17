Jenna Ellis: 'Take Heart, This Is Not Over Yet'

Convinced that there was rampant voter fraud, but disheartened by the recent failures of legal challenges and the recent Electoral College vote? Don’t fret, says Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis.

“I would just say to the American people: Take heart. This is not over yet,” she told The Epoch Times. “And we absolutely have every intention of continuing to fight for election integrity.”

The Trump team certainly faces an uphill battle, but, according to Ellis, President Donald Trump still has options to challenge the election results and state legislatures still have time to decide which votes from opposing slates of electors to send to Congress in January to be counted. Republican electors in seven states cast their own separate votes for Trump on December 14, when the Electoral College voted.

Alternate votes by electors have, in fact, been accepted by Congress in the past. As the Epoch Times noted, “In 1960, Democrats successfully cast an alternative set of votes for John F. Kennedy in Hawaii after the state’s governor certified the electors for Richard Nixon amid a recount.” Congress ultimately counted the votes for Kennedy, even though Kennedy wasn’t declared the winner until nearly two weeks after Nixon’s electors were certified.

Republicans in these contested states are sending their alternate electoral votes to Congress to preserve Trump’s legal claim in the election as there are still outstanding legal challenges to the results.

According to the Associated Press, however, these “alternate electors” for Trump have no legal status. “Republicans in a handful of battleground states are trying to appoint themselves as ‘alternate electors’ who cast votes for Trump, but their votes aren’t official, and their competing slates won’t deny President-elect Joe Biden the presidency. Pence’s role on Jan. 6 is to open and tally electoral college votes, not decide whether or not they are valid.”

Ellis suggests otherwise and is encouraging state legislatures in these states to examine evidence of election fraud and pass a resolution that would send the Trump electors to Congress.

“If one state is willing to do this, I think others will follow,” she said.