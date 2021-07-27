Republicans Demand Answers About January 6 Detainees. Commies Heckle.

Of Patriots and Tyrants

Six Republican lawmakers held a press conference outside of the Department of Justice on Tuesday to demand answers about the treatment of Americans arrested over the January 6 mostly peaceful Capitol protest.

Congressmembers Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Louis Gohmert (R-Texas), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Bob Good (R-Va.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) spoke at a podium outside the office of the DOJ, which Rep. Greene claimed they were not allowed to enter.

“We want to know how the detainees are being treated inside the jails,” Greene declared before introducing Rep. Gohmert.

“We have received reports about mistreatment in the jails” Gohmert claimed, adding, “We have been asking for months for meetings with the attorney general.” Gohmert was referencing reports of beatings, solitary confinement, and unconstitutional treatment of fellow Americans.

FACT-O-RAMA! As patriots languish in abhorrent prison conditions for months, attempted cop killers are out on bond.

“Antifa and BLM set fires to this country for months and we did not see an interest from federal law enforcement at those claims, but now there are Americans all over this country who are being harassed, who are being targeted by law enforcement, and if there is a basis for that, we need to make sure we get it,” Gaetz told the crowd.

Smack a Commie For Mommy

Throughout the 20 minutes of speeches, an annoying protester continually blew a whistle, while others attempted to shout down the representatives. A small crowd with signs surrounded the podium, forcing the lawmakers to be whisked away by staffers.

Reps. Gaetz, Gosar, Gohmert, and Greene’s DOJ presser is being derailed by one whistler. pic.twitter.com/aAcsSuRSBx — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 27, 2021

The Republican reps. sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking for a meeting to discuss the further detaining and current conditions of the January 6 prisoners.

“In addition, we have concerns about reports of the conditions of the prison where these detainees are being held and whether, in fact, there have been instances of abuse inflicted by other prisoners or guards. We also have questions regarding whether some have been or are currently being imprisoned in solitary confinement for the purpose of punishment or as a means of cruel and unusual punishment,” the group said in the same letter. Garland did not respond to the note.

Crickets

The letter also asked to see the roughly 14,000 hours of January 6 Capitol video that the Department of Justice (DOJ) refuses to release.

The dispatch references six previous letters sent in regards to the prisoners, all of which have gone unanswered.

Irony

We know the protestors are being mistreated when Vladimir Putin actually questions the treatment of Ashli Babbitt and the January 6 prisoners.