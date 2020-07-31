St. Louis Prosecutor Reopens Michael Brown Case in Secret, Still Can't Prove Darren Wilson Committed a Crime

“Hands up, don’t shoot.”

That was the left’s rallying cry after the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Those were alleged to be Brown’s last words. Never mind that there’s no evidence he actually said that. Most of the eyewitnesses said he charged at Officer Darren Wilson and tried to wrestle away the cop’s gun. Which would be consistent with Brown’s behavior earlier that same day:

Wilson shot Brown in self-defense. That was the conclusion of Eric Holder’s DOJ.

But the left never lets pesky little details like facts and evidence slow them down when they’re angry about something, so “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” is still one of their mainstays. The #BlackLivesMatter movement depends on that lie. Now the rioters in Portland are chanting it, when they’re not trying to burn down the federal courthouse night after night.

So I guess the following news isn’t a shock. Dennis Romero, NBC News:

A new review of the 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, of 18-year-old Michael Brown has concluded that no murder or manslaughter charges against former officer Darren Wilson are warranted.

The five-month secret review of the August 2014 fatal shooting led St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to conclude he couldn’t prove those allegations in a court of law, he said Thursday…

So they reopened the case, and came to the exact same conclusion yet again. And why is this happening now?

[Bell] said the reinvestigation into the actions of Wilson, who is white, for the death of Brown, who was Black — which sparked unrest in Ferguson long before America had learned the name of George Floyd — was necessary.

“Because of the significance of this case to this community and because the family asked, I believed it was necessary to conduct a reexamination of the evidence in the case and come to our own conclusion,” Bell said.

And there you have it. Brown was Black — with a capital B — and Wilson is white — with a lowercase w. Therefore, Wilson is still guilty even though the evidence doesn’t say so. Therefore, the government of St. Louis needed to reopen the case and spend five more months on it.

It sounds like this reinvestigation predates George Floyd’s death, so the current moral panic in America isn’t to blame. But it’s the same mindset that we see behind all this insanity. Every single corporation in American has to apologize for being racist, or else they’re racist. NBA players need to put anti-racist slogans on their jerseys now, or they’re basically Klan members. You’re racist until proven non-racist, and then you’re racist anyway.

No matter what the evidence may prove, libs keep trying until they get the result they want. If the facts don’t fit, they resubmit. And if you don’t like it, well… that just proves they were right about you all along, doesn’t it? That’s your “white privilege” and “white fragility” talking. That’s “whiteness at work.”

It’s depressing, watching generations of civil-rights victories being reversed over a matter of months. The media and the rest of the Democrats are exploiting George Floyd’s death and doing everything they can to divide Americans by race. Now we’re even got b Black leaders demanding that only b Black cops should patrol b Black neighborhoods. Now segregation is becoming #woke. Now collective responsibility is the norm. People are no longer individuals, and you can tell everything you need to know about them at a glance.

It’s hard to tell the difference between a BLM activist and a white supremacist like Richard Spencer. They’re saying the same things!

Well, it didn’t work this time. “Hands up, don’t shoot” never happened. Darren Wilson acted in self-defense. It’s over. Leave him alone.