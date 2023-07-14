Going to War? Biden Mobilizes U.S? Reserves to Defend NATO

Are we going to war? Because Joe Biden just mobilized several thousand more U.S. armed forces reserves to defend NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). As the Biden administration has consistently escalated the tragic situation in Ukraine, it’s an ominous move.

Russia had no business invading Ukraine, but with Ukrainian casualties reportedly many times worse than Russian casualties and Ukraine losing ground, it seems as if all U.S. aid has done is prolong a painful and destructive war. We sent billions of dollars we didn’t really have—for what? And while what Russia is doing to Ukraine is horrific, young American men and women shouldn’t have to die over there. Let’s hope they won’t, but Biden’s new executive order is hardly encouraging:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 121 and 12304 of title 10, United States Code, I hereby determine that it is necessary to augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility. In furtherance of this operation, under the stated authority, I hereby authorize the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security with respect to the Coast Guard when it is not operating as a service in the Navy, under their respective jurisdictions, to order to active duty any units, and any individual members not assigned to a unit organized to serve as a unit of the Selected Reserve, or any member in the Individual Ready Reserve mobilization category and designated as essential under regulations prescribed by the Secretary concerned, not to exceed 3,000 total members at any one time, of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve, as they deem necessary, and to terminate the service of those units and members ordered to active duty.

While it’s true that we’re not sending a massive army over, why does America always have to spend all the money and send all the soldiers and weapons to Europe’s wars? I’m not an isolationist, and I support Ukraine (despite its corrupt leaders), but the U.S. is going broke, and our military is bleeding recruitment and service members. I’m just saying we’re not in the ideal position to keep assisting NATO and Ukraine like this.

As PJ Media’s Lincoln Brown wrote yesterday:

At first blush, this may appear to be nothing significant to the casual observer. Maybe the reserves will just be there in a “support” or “advisory” capacity. But they will be there. One must ask oneself if a precedent is being set. It takes an act of Congress to declare war. Historically, the president must go to the legislature and ask for a declaration. But Biden is taking advantage of his office to mobilize select portions of the military and send them to Europe, bypassing the need to even so much as consult with Congress. Is it an attempt to hide or secure something? Or is it merely an act of a self-obsessed and deluded president and cabinet? Whatever the case may be, one should be disturbed at the thought of Joe Biden and his advisors pushing toy soldiers around a map of Europe. All the while oblivious to what is at stake. Not just for the nation but for the world.

As MRCTV’s Nick Kangadis said, “Let’s just hope the U.S. regime doesn’t get us into World War III.”

It would take a greater expert on this subject than I am to predict what will happen next. Let’s hope the reserves are just a deterrent, because too many young Americans have died in our government’s forever wars.